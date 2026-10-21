(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool are reportedly facing growing competition from Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the race to sign Club Tijuana attacking midfielder Gilberto Mora ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the two European giants have stepped up their efforts to secure the teenager’s signature, potentially complicating Liverpool’s plans to bring one of Mexico’s brightest prospects to Anfield.

Gilberto Mora attracts interest from Liverpool

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of Mexican football’s most exciting young talents after his performances for Club Tijuana and the national team.

Mora’s technical ability, composure in possession, and versatility in attacking midfield have drawn interest from several leading European clubs. His impressive displays at the 2026 World Cup have further strengthened his reputation, with Liverpool among the sides keen to secure his services.

The Reds have already contacted the player’s representatives and remain interested in completing a deal. However, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are now working to convince Mora that their respective projects would provide the ideal environment for his development.

Regular first-team football is understood to be an important consideration for the youngster as he weighs up his options. Liverpool will therefore need to show how he fits into their plans rather than rely solely on the appeal of playing at Anfield.

Liverpool face competition from European giants for Mora

However, securing Mora’s signature will not be straightforward. PSG and AC Milan are presenting their sporting projects to the player’s camp, hoping to gain an advantage before the January window opens.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have also been linked with the attacking midfielder, creating considerable competition for his services.

Mora remains under contract with Club Tijuana until 2029, but his recent eligibility to move abroad has increased the likelihood of a European transfer.

Liverpool must now work hard to maintain their position in the race. Although their interest remains strong, the teenager’s preference for a club that offers consistent playing time could prove decisive in his next destination.