Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a training session one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final at Puskas Arena on May 29, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, with the Premier League champions already making contact about a potential January move for the highly rated teenager.

The 17-year-old Club Tijuana playmaker has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in world football following his breakthrough at the 2026 World Cup. Mora also made history as Mexico’s youngest senior international goalscorer, further boosting his growing reputation.

Gilberto Mora attracts Arsenal interest

Arsenal have been monitoring his progress for some time, with their scouts understood to have followed the youngster during the World Cup. The Gunners have now taken their interest a step further by contacting his representatives as they explore the possibility of securing a deal, TEAMtalk reports.

Mora remains contracted to Tijuana until 2029, but FIFA regulations preventing an international transfer while he is a minor will no longer apply once he turns 18 later this month. That opens the door for a January switch, and Arsenal appear keen to take advantage of the situation.

The teenager is reportedly available for a fee in the region of €20-25 million, although competition for his signature could push the eventual price higher.

Mora could be an exciting addition

Arsenal are not the only major club interested in the Mexican sensation. Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and several other European heavyweights have been linked with a move, while Liverpool have already established contact with his camp.

Mikel Arteta could view Mora as a long-term addition to his creative midfield options. Martin Odegaard remains central to Arsenal’s plans, but the club are clearly looking towards the future, and Mora’s potential makes him an attractive investment.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can beat their rivals to an agreement, but their early contact suggests the Gunners are serious about completing a deal for one of Mexico’s brightest young talents.