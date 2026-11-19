(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly maintaining their interest in signing Brentford winger Kevin Schade, with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

The German international has emerged as an attractive option for the North London outfit, who are looking to add more quality, pace and versatility to its forward line.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Arsenal remain firmly in the race for the 24-year-old, despite Brentford’s efforts to secure his long-term future with a new contract.

The Bees have already opened discussions with Schade over an improved deal, with his current agreement running until the summer of 2028. However, interest from several prominent clubs has complicated their attempts to reach an agreement.

Kevin Schade could be an ideal attacking addition for Arsenal

Arteta is keen to bring in a versatile forward who can provide competition across the frontline, and Schade’s ability to operate on either flank makes him an appealing option.

The former Freiburg attacker has demonstrated his qualities in the Premier League, using his acceleration, direct running and ability to exploit spaces behind opposition defences to trouble defenders.

He has also enjoyed a productive start to the current campaign, registering three league goals for Keith Andrews’ side.

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Arsenal long-term admirers of Schade

Arsenal previously explored signing him during the summer, but the transfer failed to materialise.

Tottenham have also monitored his situation, although they are not currently considered serious contenders to secure his signature.

Brentford would ideally prefer to retain the German winger, but Arsenal’s continued interest could create an uncomfortable situation for the West London club.

Much will depend on the financial demands involved and whether Schade is willing to commit his future to the Bees.

For Arsenal, however, he represents an interesting opportunity to improve their attacking depth with an established Premier League performer.