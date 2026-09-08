Arsenal hit with major blow in pursuit of Brentford attacker Kevin Schade

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in Kevin Schade has prompted Brentford to accelerate talks over a new contract for the Germany international as the Bees look to protect one of their most valuable attacking assets.



The 24-year-old emerged as a serious option for Mikel Arteta during the summer as Arsenal searched for more quality on the left wing.

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No deal materialised, but the Gunners’ enquiry appears to have convinced Brentford that they need to strengthen their position before Arsenal or another Champions League club returns.

Brentford move to protect Schade from Arsenal interest

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford have opened formal negotiations with Schade over improved terms, with his current contract running until 2028.

Arsenal made an enquiry during the summer after selling Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but Brentford immediately made it clear that Schade was not for sale.

The winger has become an increasingly important player for Keith Andrews’ side, scoring 23 goals in 117 appearances for Brentford, including two Premier League hat-tricks. He has also started the new campaign well, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Brentford are now prepared to offer him a significant pay rise, partly to deter Arsenal and other interested clubs.

FootballTransfers reported that Arsenal viewed Schade as a potential replacement for Martinelli after his move to Al-Hilal, but Brentford would not even entertain a huge summer offer.

Schade remains an interesting option for the Gunners

From Arsenal’s perspective, this is a situation worth monitoring closely.

Schade offers something Arteta’s squad currently lacks in abundance on the left: raw pace, direct running and the ability to attack space behind defenders.

Christos Tzolis is Arsenal’s only natural specialist left winger after the summer departures, while Eberechi Eze can fill in there but prefers drifting centrally.

That makes Schade a logical future target. The problem is price.

A new Brentford contract would strengthen the Bees’ negotiating position considerably and could push the required fee well beyond what Arsenal should realistically pay.

Schade is talented, but he is not yet a guaranteed £70m-plus player. Arsenal therefore need to stay patient.

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