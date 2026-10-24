Man United make "solid defender" their top target ahead of January transfer window

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to shift their transfer focus towards strengthening the defence in January, with RB Leipzig captain David Raum emerging as their leading target, according to Daily Briefing.

After significant investment elsewhere in Michael Carrick’s squad, left-back and centre-back are now considered priority areas.

Raum appears to be the most attainable high-level option, while Alejandro Balde, Adrien Truffert and Jarrad Branthwaite are also being monitored.

Raum emerges as priority defensive signing for Man United

Man United have placed Raum near the top of their January shortlist, with the Germany international believed to be keen on testing himself in the Premier League.

His contract situation could make a deal particularly attractive. Raum’s Leipzig agreement expires in summer 2027, meaning January represents one of the Bundesliga club’s final opportunities to command a significant transfer fee unless he signs an extension.

United are well positioned in the race and that people close to Raum believe he would welcome an Old Trafford move.

Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde is another possibility after struggling for regular minutes this season, while Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert remains a longer-term option.

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is also firmly admired, although reports suggest his valuation could reach £80million, potentially delaying that pursuit until summer.

Raum’s quality has even earned praise from Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal, who previously described him as: “David Raum has been the toughest opponent I’ve had to face. In the Euros, against Germany, he was tough to beat. A solid defender.”

Raum could provide immediate reliability

Raum makes plenty of sense for United because he offers experience without requiring the kind of enormous fee associated with younger Premier League defenders.

He is aggressive going forward, delivers consistently from wide areas and has developed considerably defensively.

Former Leipzig boss Marco Rose once described him as an “important player” whose mentality defines him, while highlighting his tackling and assist-making ability.

At 28, Raum would be more of an immediate solution than a long-term project, but that may be exactly what United require.

Balde offers greater future upside, while Branthwaite could become a cornerstone at centre-back. Raum, however, looks like the easiest deal to complete quickly.

If United want genuine defensive improvement in January rather than another prospect who needs time, the Leipzig captain could be one of the smartest options available.

Not Conte or Hurzeler: Top two candidates to replace Carrick at Man United named