Not Conte or Hurzeler: Top two candidates to replace Carrick at Man United named

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly placed Unai Emery and Julian Nagelsmann at the front of their thinking if they decide to replace Michael Carrick, with pressure continuing to build after a dreadful start to the season.

Carrick remains in charge and is expected to lead United against Bournemouth, but just two wins from 11 matches and the damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como have forced the hierarchy to consider alternatives.

While several names have been discussed, two candidates currently stand above the rest.

Emery and Nagelsmann are leading options for Man United

According to The Guardian, Emery and Nagelsmann have emerged as United’s leading targets if Carrick is dismissed.

Emery has rebuilt his reputation superbly at Aston Villa, guiding them into the Champions League and winning last season’s Europa League.

His tactical flexibility, Premier League experience and ability to maximise squads on controlled budgets make him an obvious candidate.

However, Villa could demand around £20million in compensation, while Emery is already one of the league’s highest-paid managers.

Nagelsmann would be easier financially because he is unattached, and United recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is known to rate him highly.

The 39-year-old has managed Bayern Munich and Germany and remains regarded as one of Europe’s most innovative coaches.

Fabian Hürzeler and Antonio Conte have also been linked. However, Hürzeler has publicly stressed his commitment to Brighton, while Conte has denied that he is in advanced negotiations with any club.

Emery looks safer, Nagelsmann offers bigger long-term upside

The choice between Emery and Nagelsmann would say a lot about United’s priorities.

Emery represents the safer option. He understands the Premier League, has repeatedly delivered in European competition and is excellent at improving structure quickly. He would probably give United an immediate tactical identity.

Nagelsmann is the more ambitious long-term bet. His pressing football, tactical flexibility and age make him attractive for a genuine rebuild, but his recent Germany spell ended disappointingly at the 2026 World Cup.

Hürzeler remains intriguing, while Conte offers proven trophy-winning experience, but the latest reporting suggests neither is currently at the top of United’s shortlist.

For now, Emery and Nagelsmann appear to be the two names Carrick should be most concerned about.

Sky reporter issues game-changing update on who the next Man United boss could be