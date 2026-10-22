Experienced manager wants Manchester United job after emerging as top candidate

Julian Nagelsmann during a training session with Germany (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly a leading candidate for the Manchester United job and would be keen to take over at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old has been out of work since Germany’s disappointing World Cup exit in the summer, though he’s long been very highly regarded in the game.

Nagelsmann really made a name for himself at Hoffenheim when he was one of the youngest head coaches in Europe, and he’s continued to impress in a number of big jobs since then.

Things didn’t quite go to plan for him with the German national team, but it seems that hasn’t stopped him being Man Utd’s top target amid growing uncertainty over Michael Carrick’s future, according to the Telegraph.

Julian Nagelsmann keen on Manchester United job, but would he be the right choice?

Nagelsmann has surely got what it takes to manage a top Premier League club, but it would be his first spell in English football, and perhaps at one of the most challenging teams right now.

It’s been a difficult period at Old Trafford, and the pressure on Nagelsmann would be huge straight away, while he wouldn’t have the benefits that come with having a full pre-season and transfer window to work with.

The German tactician may well prove to be an upgrade on Carrick due to his superior experience at the highest level, but things aren’t always that simple.

MUFC have gone through a number of different and varied styles of managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, and none have really worked.

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Nagelsmann surely knows what kind of challenging environment he’d be stepping into, but it seems that hasn’t put him off.