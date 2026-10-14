Two senior Man United figures disagree over potential new manager

Julian Nagelsmann (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have a few big names on their list of potential replacements for struggling manager Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils already seem to be internally discussing candidates who could come in if they decide to part ways with Carrick, though this doesn’t seem imminent.

Man Utd surely need to think about making a change as they’ve won just two of their nine games so far this season, and none of their last five.

According to talkSPORT, there is some uncertainty about who could replace Carrick, with different boardroom figures pushing for different candidates.

Who could be in the frame for the Manchester United job?

It seems United sporting director Jason Wilcox is a fan of Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, but director of recruitment Christopher Vivell would push for Julian Nagelsmann.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea, Tottenham, and Napoli manager Antonio Conte could also be an option to watch when it comes to replacing Carrick.

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It will be interesting to see who comes out on top of this internal power struggle, but it seems far from ideal that influential figures inside Old Trafford aren’t on the same page about this.

Perhaps as the process moves on, there will be some consensus that emerges, so to have a few options on the table at the start might not be the worst thing.

Overall, though, the main point is surely that Carrick is running out of time to turn things around despite only landing the job permanently in the summer.

The 45-year-old was interim manager last season and performed well at first, but it’s proven a much bigger challenge so far this season.