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Manchester United reportedly made an approach to Brighton over the possibility of appointing Fabian Hurzeler before ultimately turning to Mauricio Pochettino.

According to a detailed report from The Athletic, senior figures at Old Trafford initiated direct, high-level discussions with Brighton to explore the feasibility of recruiting the 33-year-old U.S.-born German tactician.

However, Brighton owner Tony Bloom made it clear that United would have to pay at least £15 million in compensation to secure Hurzeler’s services.

The report adds that as per other sources familiar with the discussions, an even greater sum might have been required to convince Brighton to release their manager.

The financial demands were not the only obstacle, with Hurzeler himself determined to remain at Brighton until the end of the campaign.

Having publicly insisted he would not “throw away” the foundation built with his players, Hurzeler’s commitment forced United to pivot toward Pochettino.

United subsequently appointed Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s successor who has now been tasked with the job to save Man United’s season.

Fabian Hurzeler has done a remarkable job with Brighton

United’s admiration for the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history is easy to understand given Brighton’s extraordinary start to the 2026/27 season.

Under Hurzeler’s aggressive, possession-based pressing system, Brighton have move to second place in the Premier League table, sitting just five points behind reigning champions Arsenal while outperforming traditional heavyweights like Manchester City and Liverpool.

His side famously dismantled Arsenal 3-0 earlier in the campaign, handed out 5-0 thrashings to Crystal Palace and Coventry City, and even knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win at Old Trafford.

Brighton’s impressive domestic form has been accompanied by their run in the UEFA Conference League, firmly cementin his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest managerial minds.