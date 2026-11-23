(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino believes Leny Yoro’s controversial early red card completely changed Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in his first game in charge.

United were reduced to 10 men after only eight minutes when Yoro brought down Alexander Isak outside the penalty area.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the resulting free-kick before Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s advantage minutes later, leaving Pochettino facing an almost impossible task at Anfield.

Pochettino furious with Yoro decision after Liverpool defeat

As detailed by Sky Sports, Pochettino strongly disagreed with the decision.

“The game changed completely after six minutes. The damage is done. It’s so painful. It was a completely unfair situation that happened…

“The ball was going to the keeper. If you review on the VAR, Yoro never had the intention to connect with Isak.

“When the control was wrong, and the ball was going to the keeper, then he [Isak] delayed a little bit his run and goes down. It wasn’t intentional [from Yoro]…

“For everyone who has played football, it’s clear that this was not a situation for a red card.”

Pochettino was equally frustrated by Jeremy Jacquet’s earlier challenge on Bryan Mbeumo.

“When you compare the actions [Jacquet and Yoro], that was a penalty, no? How it would have changed life, if you score after six minutes. For sure, we’d be talking in a different way.”

Man United cannot hide behind the decision

There is a legitimate debate over the red card. Isak had taken a heavy touch towards goalkeeper Senne Lammens, raising questions over whether he still had an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

However, the decision cannot completely excuse what followed.

A CaughtOffside report highlighted how quickly United collapsed, going two goals behind within 13 minutes.

Playing almost an entire match at Anfield with 10 men is extremely difficult, but Pochettino will know United must still defend better and remain more organised after setbacks.

The refereeing decisions undoubtedly shaped his debut. The bigger challenge now is ensuring one controversial moment does not become an explanation for United’s wider problems.

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