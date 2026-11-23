Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Roy Keane couldn’t hide his anger at Manchester United’s performance as they were subjected to yet another humiliation at Anfield on Sunday.

Any hopes of enjoying a ‘new manager bounce’ in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge were extinguished inside the opening quarter-hour, by which stage Leny Yoro had been sent off and Liverpool were 2-0 ahead against 10 men.

The Red Devils managed to keep it to that scoreline until the 66th minute, before the home side added two further goals and could’ve had more except for some fine saves from Senne Lammens.

Keane: United fans were ‘applauding rubbish’

The United fans who stayed until the bitter end at Anfield were seen applauding their team at the full-time whistle, but that show of defiant support wasn’t appreciated by a seething Keane in the Sky Sports studio.

The pundit raged: “Has a team ever got a result before with 10 men? It can be done. Are you telling me Man United couldn’t have done better and everyone is saying it’s not bad. At least show a bit more fight, a bit more quality, I can’t believe what I’m hearing.

“Fans are applauding the players – applauding what? Applauding rubbish. When do the players take responsibility for some of the decision-making? Liverpool should have scored eight or nine.

“I feel like swearing. How can anyone say 4-0 is not too bad?”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

United collapsed after Yoro red card

While United’s task was undoubtedly made harder by the early red card for Yoro (one that Pochettino hotly disputed afterwards), the manner of the surrender to their arch-rivals will have stung for supporters of a team who find themselves second bottom of the Premier League.

The defending for Liverpool’s goals was negligible. The midfield was nonexistent. Diogo Dalot was tied up in knots by Rio Ngumoha. Gary Neville was left baffled by the decision to start Matthijs de Ligt. Bruno Fernandes’ biggest contribution was to moan to the referee about various decisions.

The final xG tallies of 4.35 for the hosts and 0.63 for the away side indicate that the 4-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of the game, and if anything Andoni Iraola’s team let their opponents off the hook with some wasteful finishing in the second half in particular.

Yesterday was the fourth time since October 2021 that United have lost to Liverpool by four or more goals, a startling statistic which’ll hurt everyone of an Old Trafford persuasion.

The match-going fans may be doing their best to stand by their beleaguered team, but Keane’s ire at full-time reflects just how far the club has fallen since the days when he captained them to multiple Premier League titles.

At this rate, their battle could be just to stay in the division, never mind winning it.