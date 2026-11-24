(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly being eyed by Como after the Serie A side were dealt a devastating injury blow to Moise Kean.

The Dutchman has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season but every one of those has come as a substitute, with his 45 minutes off the bench at Anfield on Sunday the longest runout he’s had in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

He turned down the opportunity to join Fiorentina during the summer transfer window, but rumours over a potential return to Italy for the ex-Bologna marksman refuse to go away.

Como eyeing January move for Zirkzee

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Como are interested in Zirkzee as a potential centre-forward acquisition for the January transfer window as they seek attacking reinforcements after Kean aggravated an existing injury, thus ruling out for an extended period.

Napoli are also said to be eyeing the Man United striker, with the Serie A duo ‘exploring the possibility’ of a mid-season swoop for the 25-year-old, albeit with no ‘formal negotiations’ as of yet.