Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly being eyed by Como after the Serie A side were dealt a devastating injury blow to Moise Kean.
The Dutchman has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season but every one of those has come as a substitute, with his 45 minutes off the bench at Anfield on Sunday the longest runout he’s had in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).
He turned down the opportunity to join Fiorentina during the summer transfer window, but rumours over a potential return to Italy for the ex-Bologna marksman refuse to go away.
Como eyeing January move for Zirkzee
According to Gianluca di Marzio, Como are interested in Zirkzee as a potential centre-forward acquisition for the January transfer window as they seek attacking reinforcements after Kean aggravated an existing injury, thus ruling out for an extended period.
The report adds that the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s successor is ‘another variable to consider’ as to whether the new boss will green-light an exit for the Nerherlands forward.
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Does Zirkzee still have a future at United?
Even with Benjamin Sesko sidelined, Zirkzee has struggled to get much of a look-in for United so far this season, but perhaps Pochettino might be more willing to give him a fair crack than Carrick had been.
Despite him playing just 231 minutes in the current campaign, only three teammates have scored more than the Dutchman’s two goals, and he has the best goals-per-minute ratio of anyone to have found the net for the Red Devils in 2026/27 (Transfermarkt).
One of those strikes came in the form of a stoppage-time consolation against Como last month, with that 4-1 victory for Cesc Fabregas’ side helping the Champions League debutants to the lofty heights of fourth in the table at the midway point of the league phase.
Gaz Drinkwater of BBC Radio Manchester‘s The Devils’ Advocate podcast described the 25-year-old as ‘slick’ on the ball, but also lacking the pace required to succeed in the Premier League, with a record of only six goals in 63 English top-flight games.
How much game-time Zirkzee is handed between now and the end of December will tell a lot as to how highly Pochettino regards him. The latest dugout change at Old Trafford might afford the number 11 a new lease of life; conversely, it could push him towards the exit door if he continues to be left feeding off scraps.
Once again, the 25-year-old’s future is set to be a pertinent talking point in the run-up to a transfer window.
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