(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo has warned his Manchester United teammates that nobody is ‘coming to save’ them as they face up to the reality of a prospective relegation battle.

Mauricio Pochettino’s reign got off to the worst possible start on Sunday as the Red Devils were thumped 4-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield, leaving them second from bottom in the Premier League and without a win in nine top-flight matches since the end of August.

Roy Keane didn’t mince his words about the performance from his former club, bemoaning how the away fans were ‘applauding rubbish‘ from their team, who could’ve lost by an even greater margin only for some wasteful finishing from the home side.

Mainoo sends stark warning to United teammates

Speaking to MUTV (via Manchester Evening News) after the match, Mainoo insisted that he and his teammates have the responsibility of lifting United out of their current mire and can’t be left relying on an external saviour.

The midfielder said: “It’s all about character now. We’re at the lowest we’ve ever been, so no-one’s coming to save us. There’s no helping hands coming, so we’ve got to work together and lean on each other and keep working, and hopefully it will turn.

“We’re all committed. No-one’s going anywhere and we’re all leaning on each other. We all know what we have to do and we all know with the new manager we need to get behind him, keep working in training, and that’s all we can do.”

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United’s numbers are those of a relegation-threatened team

This morning, Mainoo’s words will probably feel like empty rhetoric to Man United fans bruised by the latest humiliation in what could be a historically brutal season for the Old Trafford club.

Take away the historic name that they bear and the cold, hard facts paint a damning picture – one win and a mere eight points from 11 league games, one clean sheet and eight defeats across 16 matches in all competitions, the most goals conceded of any team in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues this season (34 in total).

If a less successful club were to put up such numbers with almost a third of the campaign gone, they’d be talked about as genuine relegation contenders.

Based on their current haul, United are on course to end the season with just 28 points – the lowest tally for a team to avoid being relegated from the Premier League is Nottingham Forest with 32 in the 2023/24 campaign.

Maybe Pochettino does inspire an upturn in form just as Michael Carrick did at the start of this year (albeit the latter did so from a much higher base), and the Red Devils’ current struggles become a distant memory by the spring months.

Right now, though, the reality is that the club with the joint-most league titles in England are objectively in danger of being dragged into a battle to preserve their top-flight status unless they soon end their lengthy winless streak in the division.