Michael Carrick announces two devastating Man U injuries ahead of make-or-break Atletico Madrid game

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has revealed two injuries to Manchester United players on the eve of their game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

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Manchester United are in a bit of a tough spot right now. The bad results are piling up, and to add to that they’ve got two really tough games this week, starting with Atletico Madrid tomorrow night.

There are serious doubts about manager Michael Carrick, and he needs every player at their best. Instead, it’s just been revealed that two of them picked up injuries in Saturday’s draw against Tottenham. Both Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo have been ruled out of the Champions League clash.

“They’ve not travelled [to Madrid],”the manager revealed in this afternoon’s press conference.

“Both picked up issues in the game on Saturday, working through that. Not available for the game tomorrow.”

United lose key players at crucial moment

This is a huge blow for United in terms of trying to win tomorrow’s game, but also in terms of looking back at the summer. It was widely expected they would sign another left back to help the injury prone Shaw out, but no such move was made. Now they’re in trouble.

But Carrick defended his club’s summer business, despite how it’s left him short-handed:

“There’s a process to the transfer window, and all of a sudden it can look different. We can look strong and a week later it looks different and questions are asked, I get that.”

He’s defending those above him – but it really seems like he’s been hung out to dry a little here by his bosses.