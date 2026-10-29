Michael Carrick speaks in a press conference

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has confirmed that Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training ahead of Saturday’s crucial Premier League encounter against Chelsea.

The 21-year-old midfielder has missed United’s last four matches with a muscular injury, but Carrick has now delivered an encouraging update on his recovery.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference at Carrington, the United boss revealed that Mainoo had resumed some training with the squad.

The news comes at a particularly important time for Carrick, whose side are desperate to end an eight-match winless run across all competitions.

Michael Carrick provides positive Kobbie Mainoo injury update

Mainoo has been unavailable for Manchester United’s recent fixtures, leaving Carrick without one of his most trusted midfield options.

However, the England international is now making progress towards a return.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, Carrick said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Good news, Kobbie done a little bit of training yesterday, so he’s back in and around the group, so that’s obviously a positive.”

The update suggests Mainoo is edging closer to first-team action after his recent absence.

? Kobbie Mainoo is back available for Man United, confirms Michael Carrick. “He’s returned to training so that’s obviously a very good news for us to have Kobbie back”. pic.twitter.com/TKVA1TeBxH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2026

However, Carrick’s comments also indicate that the midfielder has only recently resumed training, meaning his availability for Saturday’s match is not yet guaranteed.

United’s coaching staff will likely assess his fitness before deciding whether he is ready to return to the matchday squad.

Nevertheless, having Mainoo back around the group represents a welcome development for a team struggling with injuries and poor results.

The midfielder’s composure in possession, passing ability and understanding of the game could provide United with greater control in the middle of the pitch.

Kobbie Mainoo return comes at crucial time for Michael Carrick

The midfielder’s return comes at a key moment for Carrick, who faces intense pressure following a humbling 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth that left United sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

Despite growing media scrutiny surrounding his position, Carrick remained defiant and insisted his entire focus remains on lifting performances at Stamford Bridge.

With captain Bruno Fernandes also clearing the air after his recent benching, Mainoo’s reintroduction provides the United boss with the tactical poise and control his midfield has desperately lacked during their eight-match winless stretch.

Mainoo has previously demonstrated his importance to Carrick’s plans.

During the manager’s interim spell last season, the England international turned his Man United career around under Carrick, becoming a key figure in midfield as United secured Champions League qualification.

His return to training will therefore be particularly encouraging for Carrick as he looks to rebuild confidence within the squad.