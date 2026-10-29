Romano names Man United star who ‘loves’ Carrick after he ‘saved his career’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial Premier League trip to Chelsea, with Kobbie Mainoo back in first-team training and reportedly determined to fight for Michael Carrick.

The academy graduate has missed United’s last four matches through injury, a period in which Carrick’s position has become increasingly uncertain.

Mainoo’s return therefore gives the under-pressure head coach both a midfield option and, perhaps more importantly, another influential player firmly in his corner.

Fabrizio Romano says Mainoo ‘loves’ Carrick

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mainoo is expected to be available against Chelsea after returning to training this week.

Romano also claims the 21-year-old “loves” Carrick and is determined to fight for the manager during United’s current difficult spell. He went even further by suggesting Carrick “saved the career” of Mainoo at Old Trafford.

Before Carrick initially took charge, Mainoo was reportedly “going to leave” United on loan in January after finding regular opportunities difficult to come by.

United have officially confirmed Mainoo’s return to training, with the midfielder having been sidelined since the 1-1 draw against Tottenham on 10 October.

Carrick has also received support from elsewhere inside the dressing room. Andrey Santos publicly backed the manager and stressed that United’s problems were a collective responsibility rather than Carrick’s alone.

Mainoo return could give Man United a major boost

Mainoo’s comeback could hardly have arrived at a better moment for Carrick.

United have looked short of control and composure in midfield during his absence, particularly during damaging defeats against Como and Bournemouth. Mainoo offers exactly those qualities, while his understanding of Carrick’s system could immediately improve the balance of the team.

The personal relationship is also significant. Carrick gave Mainoo an important role when the midfielder’s Man United future appeared uncertain, so it is understandable that there is loyalty between them.

However, one returning player cannot solve everything.

Carrick remains under enormous pressure and Saturday’s Chelsea game could still prove decisive for his future. Mainoo may be willing to fight for his manager, but United need that same commitment across the entire dressing room.

If Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes both return at Stamford Bridge, Carrick will at least have two of his most important midfielders available for what may be the biggest match of his United tenure.

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