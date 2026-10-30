Major hint over club's transfer plans could be a worry for Liverpool again

Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool vs Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha could perhaps be one to watch for Bayern Munich again as they look for a potential winger signing to cover for the injured Luis Diaz.

Writing in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, the reliable Christian Falk has confirmed that Bayern could seek a new addition in that position this January.

Diaz himself is also said to have given his approval for Bayern to sign someone else to take his place while he’s injured and then perhaps serve as a rotation option once he returns.

The Colombia international will be a big loss for Bayern while he’s out, but someone like Ngumoha could undoubtedly help Vincent Kompany’s cope.

Liverpool surely won’t want to sell the talented 18-year-old, though, after they previously held on to him when Bayern showed an interest in the summer.

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Rio Ngumoha was a top Bayern target

Posting on X in the summer, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported the following on Bayern’s talks over signing Ngumoha…

?? EXCLUSIVE DETAILS | Rio Ngumoha was the secret candidate FC Bayern had been negotiating with for weeks. Bayern had reached a full verbal agreement with Ngumoha and his camp on Tuesday, 26 May. #LFC ?? Absolute priority as a backup to Luis Díaz alongside the pursuit of… pic.twitter.com/UwEZs781qt — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 5, 2026

Plettenberg posted: “Rio Ngumoha was the secret candidate FC Bayern had been negotiating with for weeks. Bayern had reached a full verbal agreement with Ngumoha and his camp on Tuesday, 26 May. Absolute priority as a backup to Luis Díaz alongside the pursuit of Anthony Gordon. However, the deal collapsed yesterday, Thursday, for the time being. It remains to be seen whether club-to-club agreements can be reached for Brown/Saibari. Vincent Kompany approved the Ngumoha deal after personal talks with the 17 y/o Liverpool gem.”

This surely suggests Bayern could once again try for Ngumoha to cover for Diaz, but it’s also worth noting that the young English winger is now more of a key player for LFC than he was last season.

The talented teenager has been more and more involved in Liverpool’s first-team in recent times and that surely means they’ll do everything they can to keep hold of him for as long as possible.