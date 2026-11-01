Man United ready to target player 'fantastic in front of goal' to replace Bruno Fernandes

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Manchester United are reportedly considering Barcelona midfielder Fermín López as they assess potential successors to Bruno Fernandes, although convincing the Spanish champions to sell could prove extremely difficult.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed another productive start to the season, combining goals with the energy and versatility needed to operate as a No.10, central midfielder or wide attacker.

Those qualities have put him on United’s radar at a time when Fernandes’ long-term future remains uncertain.

Man United are interested in Fermín López

According to the Daily Mail, Man United have shown interest in Fermín as they explore attacking additions ahead of future transfer windows.

The Spain international is valued at around £70million, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also among his admirers. Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios is another option United are monitoring.

United have joined Chelsea in pursuing Fermín, although Barcelona’s financial situation could ultimately influence whether they would consider a major offer.

However, Fabrizio Romano has played down the possibility of an exit, describing Fermín as “absolutely untouchable” and saying Barcelona view him as crucial for both the present and future.

Romano added that the midfielder is happy at the club and recently signed a new contract.

Hansi Flick has also been full of praise for him. Speaking earlier this year, the Barcelona coach said: “He can change games, and that’s what we need.” Flick also described Fermín as “fantastic in front of goal”.

Fermín fits the profile but this deal looks difficult

Fermín makes plenty of sense as a long-term United target.

He scores goals, presses aggressively and can operate between the lines, qualities that could eventually help replace Fernandes’ creative influence.

Fernandes returned to the starting XI against Chelsea, but United still lost 2-0, extending their winless run to nine matches.

The bigger obstacle is Barcelona.

If Fermín genuinely remains untouchable, £70m may not even start a serious conversation.

United should certainly continue monitoring him, but unless the player’s position changes, this currently looks more like an ambitious long-term target than a realistic January deal.

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