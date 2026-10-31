Fermin Lopez in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea for the potential £70m transfer of Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez.

As we reported via the Daily Briefing earlier this week, it’s our understanding that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are really keen on Lopez and could pay big to snap him up.

Sources have also suggested that there’s some pressure on Barcelona to sell players due to their precarious financial situation, which could mean Lopez is allowed to leave if a good enough offer comes in.

Now an update from the Daily Mail claims Man Utd could also join Chelsea and PSG in making a move for the Spain international.

One concern, however, is that the Red Devils also have financial concerns of their own, so it remains to be seen if the ownership will allow the kind of funds required to sign a big name like this.

What could Fermin Lopez bring to Manchester United?

Lopez has shone for Barca since rising from their academy into their first-team, becoming a regular in the senior side in the 2023/24 season.

Since then, the 23-year-old has built up an impressive 148 appearances, scoring a total of 37 goals, playing either as a winger or central attacking midfielder.

With four goals and three assists already this season, Lopez is surely too important for Barcelona to let go, and it’s easy to see why there’s strong interest in him.

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United spent big on their attack just over a year ago, bringing in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko in the same summer.

However, Sesko has had injury problems and Cunha hasn’t really delivered, so there could be room for Fermin to come in and give Michael Carrick an upgrade.

In the longer term, he could perhaps also provide the club with a successor to the ageing Bruno Fernandes in the number ten role.