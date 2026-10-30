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Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Alex Baena as Mikel Arteta looks to add more attacking reinforcements ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, the Gunners have identified the Spanish international as a potential addition to their squad, although Atletico Madrid are determined to hold on to one of their most important attacking players.

Alex Baena attracts Arsenal interest

The 25-year-old has established himself as an important member of Diego Simeone’s squad, impressing with his creativity, technical ability and versatility in attacking areas.

Baena has already registered five goals and three assists this season, demonstrating his ability to influence matches in the final third. His performances have caught Arsenal’s attention, who believe he could be a valuable addition to their attacking department.

The former Villarreal star primarily operates on the left flank but can also feature as an attacking midfielder. His versatility would give Arteta greater tactical flexibility, while his creativity and ability to unlock opposition defences could help Arsenal become more effective going forward.

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Atletico are unwilling to lose the Spaniard mid-campaign and have no intention of entertaining offers during the January transfer window.

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Arsenal face difficult negotiations for Baena

Baena’s performances for Spain during their World Cup triumph this summer have further enhanced his reputation, making him an even more attractive proposition for Europe’s leading clubs.

Atletico have secured his services until 2030 and consider him an important part of their long-term project. Diego Simeone is particularly keen to retain the winger and would be reluctant to sanction his departure.

Arsenal are therefore expected to wait until next summer before considering a formal approach. However, they could face a complicated negotiating process, with Atletico under no financial pressure to sell.

Baena’s quality and versatility make him an appealing target for Arteta, but the Gunners will need to present a substantial offer if they want to convince the Spanish club to negotiate his departure.