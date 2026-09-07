Manchester City tracking Atletico Madrid star Alex Baena ahead of potential transfer

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Manchester City are interested in signing the Spanish international midfielder Alex Baena from Atletico Madrid.

According to Football Insider, they are keeping tabs on the playmaker, but they are unlikely to make a move for him in January.

Alex Baena attracts Manchester City interest

The midfielder was part of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad, and he has also been linked with Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old has the technical attributes to play for a top club like Manchester City, but a January move seems highly unlikely. He can operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He can also help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals.

The midfielder registered two goal contributions in the World Cup, and he has started the season with Atletico Madrid. Baena has three goals in four league matches this season. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City are willing to make a move for him at the end of the season.

They could use more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world could be exciting for the international as well. However, he’s already playing for a top club, and it seems unlikely that he will force an exit.

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Baena faces uncertain future

Atletico Madrid will not want to lose a key player like him easily either. Manchester City might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the player as well, but Baena might want to join an elite club where he can win major trophies.

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