Man United target attacking midfielder called the "best footballer" by Real Madrid legend

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Nico Paz ahead of next season after the Como attacking midfielder produced a devastating performance against them in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old scored twice and provided an assist in Como’s 4-1 win over United, a display that only strengthened his reputation as one of the most exciting young playmakers in Europe.

Chelsea are also interested, while Real Madrid retain a major advantage over both Premier League clubs.

Man United are interested in Nico Paz

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Man United and Chelsea are both keeping a close eye on Paz’s situation.

Real Madrid, however, hold an €80million buy-back clause that becomes active in July 2027.

Football Italia reports that Como paid around €60m to keep Paz during the summer, but Madrid still negotiated the right to bring him back.

Paz’s display against United showed exactly why so many clubs are interested. His two goals and assist took him to four goals and five assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season, according to FootballTransfers.

His talent has also earned major praise from people who know him well.

Former Real Madrid Castilla coach Raúl González described Paz as “possibly the best footballer I have coached” after his outstanding Champions League performance.

Paz is exactly the profile United are missing

For United, the appeal is obvious.

Paz is not just a traditional No.10. He can receive between the lines, carry the ball under pressure, create chances and score himself. Against United, he showed all of those qualities in one match.

That makes him particularly interesting given Bruno Fernandes’ age and United’s need to eventually build a younger creative core.

The complication is Real Madrid. If Paz continues developing at this rate, Madrid may simply activate their clause and take the decision out of everyone else’s hands.

United therefore face a difficult question: move aggressively before July, or risk watching one of Europe’s best young creators return to Spain.

After what Paz did to them this week, they certainly know exactly what they would be buying.

Michael Carrick clashed with senior Man United player in dressing room at Como