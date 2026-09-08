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Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Como midfielder Nico Paz.

They are keeping tabs on the talented young playmaker for 2027, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him in the near future.

Nico Paz attracts Arsenal interest

According to a report from Bernabeu Digital, Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder, and they could look to bring him back to the club. However, Arsenal’s interest could complicate any potential move for the Spanish club.

Real Madrid have an €80 million buyback clause inserted into his contract, and the player has been outstanding for the Italian club. He has 20 goals and 17 assists for Como since joining the club, and it is no surprise that his performance has attracted the attention of top clubs like Arsenal.

They could use more creativity in the final third, and Paz has the potential to develop into a top-class player. The 22-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class playmaker with the right guidance. The opportunity to play for Real Madrid or Arsenal will be exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world. Perhaps returning to his boyhood club could be more tempting for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Where will Paz’s future lie?

Real Madrid are planning to pay €80 million for him next summer and secure his signature. If Arsenal can come forward with a more lucrative proposal and offer him a key role in the team, they could have a chance to secure his signature as well.

Either way, the 22-year-old is expected to leave the Italian club at the end of this season.