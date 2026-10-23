"These reports" - Man United fans' favoured manager target responds to job links

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Antonio Conte has released a statement in response to recent links with the Manchester United manager’s job.

The Italian tactician, who most recently managed Napoli but who has also had spells in the Premier League with Chelsea and Tottenham, insists he’s not currently in advanced talks with any club.

It seems Conte is prepared to wait for the right opportunity, so any talk of a deal being close for him to replace Michael Carrick at Man Utd is not accurate.

Still, our poll found that Conte would be most United fans’ favoured option to take over from Carrick, though it was pretty close against some of the other main names being linked…

? VOTE: Of the names you're seeing linked, who do you think would be the best pick to replace Carrick as Manchester United manager? ? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 22, 2026

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Conte won the Premier League title during his time as Chelsea manager, while he’s also proven himself a serial winner in his native Italy by winning Serie A titles with all three of Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli.

United fans would surely welcome someone as experienced as him as it looks like the job is proving too big for Carrick, but for now it looks like there’s not much happening on that front.

Antonio Conte’s social media statement amid Man United links

Posting on Instagram to address the speculation, Conte said: “My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage.

? BREAKING: Antonio Conte breaks his silence with social media statement amid Manchester United links ?? pic.twitter.com/VMjg49NktH — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 23, 2026

“Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management. It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right.

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“I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my ‘strong personality’. These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments.

“Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties’ needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager. Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain speculation and cannot be treated as fact.”