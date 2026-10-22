Man United could overlook proven winner in search for Michael Carrick replacement

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have reservations about appointing Antonio Conte if they decide to part ways with Michael Carrick, despite the Italian’s availability and proven record at the highest level.

Carrick is under severe pressure following United’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, a result that extended their winless run to seven matches in all competitions.

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Several managers are now being discussed internally, but Conte may not fit the profile senior figures at Old Trafford currently want.

Man United have concerns over Antonio Conte

According to The Sun, Conte recently spent around 24 hours in the UK during the international break, but sources close to the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager insist he did not meet Man United representatives.

United have also held no formal negotiations with the 57-year-old.

Sources in Italy reportedly believe the “doors are closed” from United’s side, largely because of concerns over Conte’s demanding and sometimes abrasive management style.

That is significant because Conte remains one of the most successful managers currently available. He won the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter Milan, and most recently guided Napoli to the 2024/25 Italian championship.

Instead, Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler is reportedly considered the standout Premier League candidate by senior figures at United, although extracting him from Brighton would require a substantial compensation package.

There are other names in contention too. talkSPORT reports that former Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has also been sounded out as United assess their options.

Rejecting Conte could reveal a change in thinking

United’s apparent hesitation over Conte is understandable.

There is little doubt he can improve teams quickly. His organisation, intensity and demand for high standards could be exactly what an underperforming United squad needs in the short term.

The issue is what happens afterwards.

Conte has historically demanded significant control over recruitment and has rarely stayed at clubs for long periods. Man United have already been through repeated managerial resets, so choosing another high-intensity short-term appointment could simply restart the same cycle.

Hürzeler would represent the opposite approach. He is younger, tactically progressive and potentially better suited to building a long-term football structure.

However, that comes with more risk.

Conte offers proven success. Hürzeler offers potential and continuity. United’s decision will therefore say a great deal about whether they want another immediate fix or are finally prepared to commit to a longer-term identity.

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