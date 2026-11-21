Mauricio Pochettino recently took over as Man United manager (Getty Images)

Manchester United have been told that they should’ve hired Antonio Conte instead of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Red Devils recently sacked Michael Carrick after an awful start to the season, and Pochettino has been appointed as his replacement after being poached from his previous job with the US Men’s National Team.

The Argentine previously impressed during his time as Tottenham manager, so he could prove a good appointment, but he’s also arguably had less success in jobs since then with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Discussing the move, Glenn Hoddle says he feels Pochettino is a good man and someone he likes a lot from his time at Spurs, but he feels Conte would have been the best choice for this Man Utd squad…

“I think at the moment, I would’ve gone for Conte” ? Glenn Hoddle on Manchester United appointing Pochettino ?? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/a6c5EONFyM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 21, 2026

Hoddle says he could see Pochettino being a success at Old Trafford if he’s given a lot of time and a few transfer windows in which to put his own stamp on the squad.

However, for the immediate impact, he says Conte would have been the more suitable option to deal with the egos in the United dressing room.

Did Manchester United get it right with Mauricio Pochettino?

Ultimately, we can’t know for sure yet if United got it right by hiring Pochettino, but there are risks with almost any managerial appointment.

The 54-year-old is at least experienced in the Premier League, and has shown he can improve teams, as he did most notably without spending much money at Tottenham.

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Still, Conte has arguably had more impressive success more recently, so perhaps the Italian tactician could have been more suited to such a tough challenge.

At the same time, it’s also the case that Conte has a reputation for being difficult to work with, having fallen out with the ownership at so many of the clubs he’s worked with, including Chelsea and Tottenham.