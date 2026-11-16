Jason Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United majority owners Joel and Avram Glazer reportedly exerted greater influence over INEOS to push through Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment, despite co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe initially exploring a move for serial league winner Antonio Conte.

According to a detailed report from The Athletic, Ratcliffe showed genuine interest in exploring 57-year-old Italian tactician Antonio Conte, the highest-profile manager currently out of work—prior to finalizing Pochettino’s arrival.

As per the report, Ratcliffe was drawn to Conte’s proven pedigree of winning six top-flight league titles across four different clubs in the Premier League and Serie A.

Conte was also reportedly keen on taking charge at Old Trafford, believing a firm grip and strict authority were required to govern an underperforming dressing room.

However, the report claims that other senior figures at United felt Conte’s confrontational style would not be the right fit for the club’s current structure.

Glazers reportedly favoured Mauricio Pochettino for Manchester United job

The Athletic claims that Joel and Avram Glazer exerted more subtle influence behind the scenes than at any point since Ratcliffe arrived in February 2024, with Pochettino serving as the American family’s primary choice.

While insiders insist the Glazers do not issue ultimatums, they remain alert to developments and reassert their views when deemed necessary.

The report adds that despite external speculation over a boardroom divide, Manchester United insist claims of conflicting preferences between ownership and INEOS are categorically false.

The club maintains Pochettino was the only candidate spoken to directly, with Ratcliffe fully on board during a unanimous ExCo vote held three days before the Aston Villa draw, leading CEO Omar Berrada to trigger Pochettino’s $10 million release clause with U.S. Soccer following talks in Monaco.

Comparing Mauricio Pochettino vs Antonio Conte: Premier League stats

Looking at their Premier League track records, Mauricio Pochettino brings far greater longevity in the English top flight, having managed 294 matches across spells with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

Across those outings, Pochettino compiled 150 wins, 70 draws, and 74 losses for a 51.0% win rate and an average of 1.77 points per match, earning a reputation for developing young squads and leading Spurs to consistent Champions League qualification despite never claiming a Premier League crown.

By contrast, Antonio Conte’s Premier League resume spans a shorter 132 matches across Chelsea and Tottenham, yet yields superior immediate efficiency.

Conte recorded 83 wins, 19 draws, and 30 defeats, translating to a dominant 62.9% win rate and 2.03 points per match, while delivering the 2016/17 Premier League title in his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Ultimately, United have opted for Pochettino’s long-term project-building over Conte’s proven short-term trophy-winning impact.

Pochettino has experience working with young players and building teams around high pressing, physical intensity and coordinated attacking movements.

Those qualities could prove valuable at Old Trafford, where the club is attempting to recover from another difficult period.

However, it will not be an easy task for the former Spurs man. United have entered the November international break in the Premier League relegation zone, with just one win in 10 games.

His first task is a daunting trip to Anfield who haven’t won a game at home as yet. A win over Man United’s fierce rivals would give Pochettino a perfect start and would undoubtedly help the morale of the team.