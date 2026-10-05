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Antonio Conte has dropped an intriguing hint over his next managerial move as speculation continues surrounding the Manchester United job.

The Italian remains available after leaving Napoli and has now revealed that he wants his next challenge to involve restoring a historically successful club that has fallen away from its previous standards.

Conte did not specifically name Manchester United, but his description is likely to attract attention at Old Trafford amid increasing pressure on Michael Carrick following a difficult start to the season.

Antonio Conte reveals what he wants from next job

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Conte revealed his desire to take over a historic power that has drifted from its glory days.

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history,” Conte stated.

“I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

? Antonio Conte on his future: “There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history…”. “I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more”, told @TheAthleticFC. pic.twitter.com/1JobmZwzek — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2026

While the tactical mastermind refrained from directly naming specific teams, his criteria point heavily towards Old Trafford, where a storied legacy has struggled to match its historic standard in recent years.

Antonio Conte linked with Man United amid Michael Carrick pressure

The timing of Conte’s remarks comes as pressure mounts on Manchester United manager Michael Carrick.

United have endured a sluggish start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening Premier League matches and struggling for consistency across competitions.

Although Carrick guided United back into the Champions League last term, their current slump has fueled intense speculation surrounding his long-term tenure, placing the Old Trafford hierarchy on alert for world-class alternatives like Conte.

As per Italian media, Conte is emerging as a prime candidate for the job with reports suggesting that some contact has already been made.

Conte would love to return to Premier League after failed Spurs stint

Taking charge at Old Trafford would also represent Conte’s third managerial spell in English football.

The 57-year-old previously enjoyed considerable success with Chelsea, winning the Premier League during his first campaign before later lifting the FA Cup.

His subsequent spell with Tottenham proved far more turbulent and ended with his departure in March 2023.

Conte has nevertheless demonstrated throughout his managerial career that he is comfortable operating under enormous pressure, having also won multiple Serie A titles.

There is currently no indication that Manchester United have decided to replace Carrick or approached Conte about the position.

But with the Italian openly admitting that he wants to restore a historic club where the expectation is to compete for trophies, his comments are certain to fuel further speculation about a potential future move to Old Trafford.