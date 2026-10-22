Talks held: Man United met with big-name manager last night

Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly met with former Chelsea and Napoli manager Antonio Conte last night amid growing doubts over Michael Carrick’s future.

The Red Devils have made an awful start to the 2026/27 season, with Carrick really struggling since landing the manager’s job permanently having initially impressed as interim manager.

It now remains to be seen if Man Utd will stick with Carrick for much longer, with the team on a dreadful run of just two wins from eleven matches in all competitions so far this season.

The latest setback was last night’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Como in the Champions League, and it seems United spoke with Conte that evening, according to La Repubblica.

Is Antonio Conte the man to get Manchester United out of this mess?

Conte has a great CV as he’s enjoyed success in both Italy and England, but there will also be significant doubts about his suitability for the United job.

MUFC may be tempted by the Italian tactician as he is more experienced at the highest level than current manager Carrick, and previous managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim.

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Conte won the Premier League title with Chelsea and has also won numerous major honours with clubs like Napoli, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

At the same time, the 57-year-old is also known for only staying at clubs for a relatively short period of time, as he so often seems to get into bust-ups with owners and directors.

With United so desperately in need of stability, they’d perhaps do well to consider alternatives to Conte, even if it perhaps means going for someone with less of a proven track record at this level.

That might even mean sticking with Carrick for a bit longer and hoping it can work out like it did with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but with every passing game it’s getting harder and harder to see the club taking that kind of risk.