Antonio Conte shouts instructions during a game between Tottenham and AC Milan (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte appears to have hit back at criticism over his demanding methods after Manchester United reportedly overlooked him in favor of Mauricio Pochettino for the Old Trafford hot seat.

Out of work since leaving Napoli at the end of last season, the 57-year-old Italian addressed perceptions surrounding his intense coaching style during an appearance on Italian media outlet.

Antonio Conte responds to Manchester United concerns over his methods

Speaking to Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio, Conte appeared to address those concerns directly, insisting that anyone frightened by his methods is effectively frightened of winning.

He said (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano):

“If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer.

“Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine anyone could be afraid of an approach aimed at restoring the club to its true stature.

“They last won the league in 2013, under Ferguson. I have immense respect for Sir Alex Ferguson. I’ve read his book, and when I was in London, I was fortunate enough to visit his home and spend a day with him. He has an incredible passion for talking about football.

“That is why I find certain remarks almost offensive toward United; it’s as if someone were placing a veto on the club’s return to its own history.

“A method is what’s needed to achieve major results. And if you’re suggesting that this method requires hard work, well, yes, it does. Everyone has to work hard, not just the players.”

? Antonio Conte on not becoming new Man United coach: “If anyone is frightened by my method, then they are frightened of winning, because that methodology leads to victory. That is my answer”. “Manchester United has such a significant history that I find it strange to imagine… pic.twitter.com/5wKmqVBn9F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wanted Conte, but senior figures hesitated

Conte’s remarks follow reports that United’s hierarchy considered several candidates before selecting Pochettino.

According to The Athletic, Ratcliffe was among those who regarded Conte as an attractive option because of his experience and record of winning major trophies.

However, some senior figures at United reportedly had reservations about whether Conte’s demanding personality would fit the club’s executive structure.

The Red Devils ultimately chose Pochettino, who returned to Premier League management after leaving his role with the United States national team.

Conte previously expressed interest in reviving a fallen giant

Conte’s frustration is understandable given his clear appetite for the role.

Having previously won the Premier League and FA Cup honors at Chelsea alongside Serie A titles with Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli, Conte’s representatives had actively signaled his openness to taking over at Old Trafford.

In fact, Conte hinted in an interview with The Athletic last month, his desire to take over a historic power that has drifter from its glory days:

“There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history,” Conte stated. “I’d like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more. Clubs where there’s pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you’re not going there just to take part, but to compete.”

Although he did not explicitly identify Manchester United in those remarks, the description appeared relevant to the club’s current circumstances.