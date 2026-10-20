(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering Antonio Conte as a potential manager, and the Italian tactician is open to taking charge at Old Trafford if the opportunity arises.

According to a report via Sport Witness, the Red Devils have already made initial contact with the former Napoli manager, although Juventus could complicate their pursuit, as they are also considering options in the dugout.

Antonio Conte could be an ideal appointment for Manchester United

The 57-year-old remains one of the most experienced managers available, having won league titles with Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli. His ability to rebuild struggling teams and deliver immediate improvements could make him an attractive candidate for United.

Michael Carrick remains in charge at Old Trafford, but uncertainty surrounding the club’s performances has fuelled speculation about potential alternatives. Conte has previously expressed an ambition to revive a fallen European giant, and Manchester United would certainly fit that description.

However, the Italian’s next move could depend on developments in Turin. Juventus are reportedly reviewing their managerial situation after inconsistent performances under Luciano Spalletti, with Conte seen as a possible candidate if a vacancy emerges.

Italian journalist Stefano Impallomeni believes the manager would prefer to return to Juventus if he receives sufficient assurances about the club’s long-term plans. Without those guarantees, a move to Manchester United could become more appealing.

Manchester United face uncertainty over Conte pursuit

Conte’s availability presents United with an opportunity to appoint a manager with extensive Premier League experience. He won the English top-flight title with Chelsea in 2017 and later guided Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League places.

However, his demanding management style could create behind-the-scenes challenges. Conte is known for expecting significant backing in the transfer market and has previously clashed with club executives over recruitment decisions.

United must therefore consider whether his approach would suit their current structure before making a formal move.

For now, Carrick remains in charge, and the club has not confirmed it intends to replace him. Nevertheless, Conte’s availability could become increasingly relevant if results fail to improve and United decide to explore alternative managerial options.