Elite manager makes contact with Man U as Michael Carrick teeters on the brink

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Things at Manchester United are playing into Antonio Conte’s hands, and the former Chelsea boss has made contact with the club.

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Game by game the pressure on Michael Carrick is rising after Manchester United’s poor start to the season. They’ve won two wins all season, and have lost four of their nine games.

They were beaten by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League, following a lucky draw with Tottenham over the weekend. Carrick is going to have to perform miracles to turn around the momentum which seems to be carrying him to the exit now.

Conte in prime position as Carrick reaches a cliff edge

The talk about his potential replacement is only intensifying. There’s one obvious candidate – a top level, Premier League winning coach who is out of work. Antonio Conte was overlooked by the Red Devils in the past, but it feels like his time is about to come.

TeamTalk report that the coach has actually actively made contact with United himself, making it clear that he’s available.

After a series of poor appointments, those upstairs at Old Trafford know they need immediate results. Conte is an explosive character, and they’ve tried other options in the past mainly because they worry about his long term viability. But right now they’re not in a position to think too much about the big picture.

They could be just weeks away from needing someone, and there’s not going to be a bigger name available and ready to come in right away than Conte.

Sundays’ game against Leeds could prove crucial in all this.