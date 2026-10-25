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Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of appointing Antonio Conte as they consider another dugout change after a disappointing run of results under Michael Carrick.

According to a report from La Repubblica, discussions involving the Italian manager continued late Wednesday evening, as the Red Devils assessed whether they could reach an agreement.

Antonio Conte emerges as a potential Manchester United appointment

The 57-year-old is one of the most experienced managers available, having enjoyed considerable success with Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli. His ability to transform underperforming teams and compete for major honours could make him an attractive candidate for Manchester United.

Conte won the Premier League title with Chelsea in the 2016/17 campaign and went on to become one of Europe’s most successful coaches. His experience of managing high-pressure environments could prove valuable as United attempt to return to the top of English football.

However, negotiations are reportedly complicated by his expectations regarding the club’s sporting structure. Conte wants substantial influence over transfer decisions, including identifying players who fit his tactical approach and working alongside trusted members of his backroom staff.

These conditions could prove decisive in determining whether the two parties can reach an agreement.

Manchester United face crucial decision over Carrick

United’s interest in Conte comes amid growing uncertainty over Carrick’s position after a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League.

The result has intensified scrutiny of the current manager, with the club reportedly considering alternatives as it assesses the team’s performances.

Nevertheless, appointing Conte would represent a significant decision for the club’s hierarchy. His demanding approach and desire for greater control over recruitment could require changes to United’s existing transfer structure.

There is also no guarantee discussions will lead to an appointment, as the Italian has yet to agree to take charge at Old Trafford.

United must now decide whether Conte is the right candidate to lead its rebuilding. His trophy-winning record makes him an appealing option, but the outcome could depend on whether both parties can find common ground over the club’s future direction.