Two managers currently out of job are high on radar of Man United bosses

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are already looking at possible alternatives to Michael Carrick, with Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann both admired by senior figures at Old Trafford.



Carrick remains in charge, but the pressure around him has intensified after a poor start to the season and a five-game winless run.

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Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid only added to the feeling that United may soon have a major decision to make.

Conte and Nagelsmann are now among the names being discussed internally, alongside Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Conte and Nagelsmann have admirers at Man United

According to talkSPORT, both Conte and Nagelsmann have support among Manchester United’s decision-makers.

Director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is understood to be particularly keen on Nagelsmann, who is currently available after leaving the Germany job.

Conte also remains firmly in the conversation. The former Chelsea and Tottenham manager has already indicated he would be interested in returning to Premier League management, and his experience of winning major trophies would make him an obvious candidate.

Hurzeler is another name United admire, although appointing him would require negotiating with Brighton.

United need to decide what type of manager they actually want

That may ultimately be the biggest issue. Conte and Nagelsmann represent two very different approaches.

Conte offers experience, structure and an immediate demand for results. Nagelsmann would be more of a long-term tactical project, with a reputation for developing players and building flexible systems.

The decision therefore cannot simply be about who is available first.

Carrick still has an opportunity to save himself. Reuters recently reported that United have taken only six points from their opening six Premier League matches, their worst start since 1986/87.

That record means improvement has to come quickly. If results remain poor, United will eventually have to choose between giving Carrick more time or making another managerial reset.

Having Conte and Nagelsmann available certainly gives INEOS strong options. But after years of changing direction, United also need to make sure their next appointment actually fits a coherent football plan.

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