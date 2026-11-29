(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Arsenal could be prepared to part ways with Viktor Gyokeres in 2027, with the Gunners reportedly willing to entertain offers for the Swedish international once they have secured a suitable replacement.

The striker arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Sporting CP in 2025 amid huge expectations following his sensational goalscoring exploits in Portugal.

However, fresh speculation surrounding his future suggests Arsenal could reconsider their long-term plans in attack.

Arsenal set condition for Viktor Gyokeres departure

According to Football Insider, former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has revealed that Arsenal would only consider selling Gyokeres if they identify a striker capable of improving their attack.

The 28-year-old has started just seven matches across all competitions this season, scoring three goals after falling behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

However, Arteta remains satisfied with the Swedish international’s contributions and praised his performance against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League earlier this week.

Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi has emerged as a potential replacement, although Arsenal are not desperate to offload Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, CaughtOffside recently reported that Arsenal are exploring opportunities to strengthen their attack amid concerns surrounding Gyokeres’ long-term future.

The Swedish international is currently focused on regaining his starting position rather than forcing a move away from North London.

Gunners should think twice before selling Gyokeres

Selling Gyokeres prematurely could prove to be a costly mistake for Arsenal.

Although the striker has struggled to establish himself as Arteta’s undisputed first-choice centre-forward, his physical strength, directness and movement behind opposition defences provide the Gunners with a valuable alternative to Havertz.

Arsenal spent years searching for a natural goalscorer, and abandoning their investment after just 18 months would raise questions about their recruitment strategy.

Furthermore, finding a genuine upgrade in January would be extremely difficult, particularly given the inflated prices associated with the winter transfer window.

With Arsenal competing for major trophies, having two experienced centre-forwards could make a significant difference during the second half of the campaign.

Unless an exceptional opportunity presents itself, the Gunners should retain Gyokeres until at least the summer.

The Swedish striker deserves more opportunities to prove his worth, and Arsenal must avoid creating another unnecessary problem in a position they previously struggled to strengthen.

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