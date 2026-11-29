(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his players should not shoulder all the blame for the club’s disappointing performances this season.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, having also lost by the same scoreline against Liverpool last weekend.

Despite mounting criticism of his players, the Argentine manager believes everyone associated with the club must accept responsibility for their current predicament.

Pochettino refuses to blame Man United players

Speaking after the defeat, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, Pochettino emphasised the importance of collective responsibility at Old Trafford.

“Are the players solely responsible for the situation we’re in? No… it’s everyone”.

“We all need to accept responsibility, but the players need to play and feel supported”.

As reported by VIVASPORT, Pochettino also acknowledged that the challenge of rebuilding United is proving more difficult than initially anticipated.

The Argentine inherited a team struggling for confidence and consistency following Michael Carrick’s departure during the November international break.

Following last weekend’s defeat at Anfield, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also called for greater responsibility from his teammates, as reported by CaughtOffside.

However, United’s latest defeat suggests that little has changed despite repeated calls for improvement.

United need results rather than reassuring messages

Pochettino’s decision to publicly support his players is understandable, particularly at a time when confidence within the dressing room is likely to be extremely low.

However, protecting the players cannot come at the expense of accountability.

United’s problems extend beyond the dressing room, with questionable recruitment decisions and a lack of stability contributing to their decline in recent years.

Nevertheless, the players must demonstrate greater determination, tactical discipline and commitment on the pitch.

Pochettino has inherited an extremely difficult situation, and expecting him to transform United immediately would be unrealistic. However, conceding eight goals without scoring in consecutive league matches is deeply concerning.

The Argentine must prioritise defensive stability and find a system that gets the best out of his available players.

With a difficult trip to Newcastle United approaching, the Red Devils desperately need a positive response.

Pochettino’s supportive approach could help rebuild confidence, but ultimately, results will determine whether he can successfully turn things around at Old Trafford.

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