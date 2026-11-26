(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino ordered Manchester United’s non-starters to complete an extra pitchside weights session immediately after the full-time whistle following Wednesday night’s dramatic 2–2 UEFA Champions League draw against Sporting CP.

The Argentine manager is renowned for his demanding approach to physical conditioning, and there were already signs of his methods being implemented following the full-time whistle in Lisbon.

Several of United’s non-starters were spotted taking part in an additional weights session on the pitch at the Estádio José Alvalade immediately after the game.

Among those involved were Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Andrey Santos, with the players using dumbbells and other conditioning equipment.

BBC Sports Live: “Some of Manchester United’s non-starters were out on the pitch doing a weights session after tonight’s game. Mauricio Pochettino must feel that fitness has an important part to play if performances are to improve.”

Man United attack already saw major improvement under Mauricio Pochettino

Despite suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in Pochettino’s first game in charge on Sunday, there were considerably more encouraging signs from United against Sporting.

The Red Devils looked sharper going forward, particularly after the interval, when Pochettino reportedly demanded greater aggression and more forward runs from his players.

Bruno Fernandes responded by scoring twice in the space of three minutes against his former club.

The Portuguese international converted a 48th-minute penalty before producing a delightful lob over Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira in the 50th minute to turn the game on its head.

United’s attacking movement and willingness to commit players forward offered an encouraging glimpse of what Pochettino could bring to the team with more time on the training ground.

Man United unlucky not to win vs Sporting

Ultimately, United were left wondering how they did not leave Portugal with all three points.

After Senne Lammens spilled a routine 80th-minute cross to gift Luis Suárez a second equaliser, United thought they had snatched an 83rd-minute winner when Kaique Pereira flapped Fernandes’ corner into his own net, only for VAR to controversially rule it out for a soft foul by Patrick Dorgu on the goalkeeper.

Combined with Youri Tielemans’ harsh stoppage-time second yellow card, Pochettino’s side were deeply unfortunate not to celebrate their first victory of the new era.