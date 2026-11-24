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Mauricio Pochettino is set to face a difficult first transfer window at Manchester United, with the club expected to give him less than £50million to strengthen a squad currently battling near the bottom of the Premier League.

United’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in Pochettino’s first match showed just how much work is required, but financial restrictions mean the new head coach will not be able to completely reshape the squad in January.

Instead, United are expected to prioritise only the most urgent positions.

Man United plan only two January signings

According to Daily Mail, Pochettino is expected to have well under £50million available in January.

United are currently planning for only two new arrivals, even if one comes through a loan deal.

A striker and defender appear to be the priorities, although left-back is another position under consideration.

Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins has emerged as a possible defensive option, while Calvin Bassey is expected to remain at Fulham and Jarrad Branthwaite’s valuation of more than £70m makes him extremely difficult to pursue on the current budget.

United must prioritise immediate impact

The limited budget means Pochettino cannot afford to make mistakes.

A recent CaughtOffside report also stated that United are expected to prioritise a striker and centre-back, reinforcing the idea that January will be about targeted fixes rather than wholesale changes.

That is probably the correct approach. United clearly need more depth, but throwing huge sums at several players midway through the season would repeat the kind of short-term recruitment that has caused problems in the past.

A loan striker capable of covering Benjamin Šeško could preserve funds for a defender, while a versatile centre-back would help Pochettino implement the higher defensive line he prefers.

The bigger concern is whether £50m is enough to make a meaningful difference in a relegation battle.

United may eventually be forced to spend beyond their original plan if results do not improve before January.

For now, Pochettino’s challenge is clear: improve the existing squad quickly, then use a very limited budget on two signings who can make an immediate impact.

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