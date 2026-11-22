Mauricio Pochettino and Gary Neville (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to start Matthijs de Ligt against Liverpool.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday, and De Ligt was quickly caught out in the build-up to the opening goal for Dominik Szoboszlai.

De Ligt was too slow to get back, leaving Leny Yoro exposed and committing a foul that led to him getting sent off in just the eighth minute.

Szoboszlai then scored from the free-kick and Liverpool ended up running away with the game, while De Ligt struggled throughout.

See below as Neville made it clear it seemed a strange choice by Pochettino to bring De Ligt back for such a big game like this after such a lengthy injury…

"The worst Man Utd have ever been!" Gary Neville on the performance of Man Utd's defence and the decision to start Matthijs de Ligt ? pic.twitter.com/upx53SCaJH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

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Neville also generally discussed United being in a worse place than they’ve been for many decades, so it’s clear this isn’t a result that can be pinned down on one player or one incorrect bit of team selection.

Could Manchester United actually get relegated?

Take a look at analysis via the Daily Briefing which shows United really could be in a relegation battle this season.

MUFC are 19th in the Premier League table, having won just one league game so far, with no clean sheets yet, and the worst defensive record of any team in Europe’s big five leagues.

United fans will hope Pochettino can have a positive impact, but it’s a hell of a difficult job and plenty of good managers have failed in the role in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Do you think United will be able to get out of the bottom three and still have a positive season? Or could this really be the year we see them go down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!