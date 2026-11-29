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Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also monitoring the highly-rated youngster ahead of a potential transfer worth up to €60 million.

The 21-year-old has emerged as an attractive prospect in the Premier League, with his versatility and technical qualities attracting considerable attention from England’s leading clubs.

Jack Hinshelwood attracts interest from Premier League giants

According to Fussball-News, five Premier League clubs have included Hinshelwood on their transfer wishlists, although Arsenal appear particularly serious about securing his signature.

Mikel Arteta is believed to admire the midfielder’s tactical flexibility, and the Gunners have already contacted his representatives to explore a deal.

Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on his development, while Liverpool and Chelsea see him as an interesting option for their respective midfield rebuilds.

Hinshelwood can operate in defensive and central midfield, while also covering at right-back. His ability to win possession, distribute the ball effectively and contribute during attacking transitions makes him an appealing option.

Brighton demand €60m for Hinshelwood

However, convincing Brighton to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The midfielder remains under contract until 2029, and Fabian Hurzeler considers him an important part of his plans.

According to the report, Brighton value their academy graduate at approximately €50-60 million, significantly above his current estimated market value of €35 million.

The Seagulls are under no immediate financial pressure to sell and are unlikely to entertain a temporary departure during the January transfer window.

Potential negotiations could also involve performance-related bonuses and a sell-on clause, depending on the interested club’s proposal.

Arsenal currently appear well-positioned after making initial contact, but competition from four other Premier League heavyweights could complicate their pursuit.

Much will depend on whether the Gunners are prepared to meet Brighton’s financial demands next summer.