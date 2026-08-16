Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old, and he is likely to cost a premium. Manchester United have been watching the player for quite some time, and they want to sign him this summer.

On the other hand, Arsenal are leading the race for his signature, and they have already been in contact with the player’s representatives regarding a move. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of the player, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done.

The 21-year-old can operate in the midfield as well as in the full-back areas.

According to a report from The Sun, Arsenal and Manchester United would have to pay around £43-51 million in order to sign the player.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Brighton, and they will not want to let him leave easily. The two Premier League clubs will have to pay the asking price to get the deal done.

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for Hinshelwood as well. It remains to be seen whether the interested parties are ready to break the Bank for him. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he might be able to justify the investment in future. He is well settled in English football, and he should be able to adapt quickly at Arsenal or Manchester United.

Both teams are looking to build for the future, and they are interested in the 21-year-old, which is hardly a surprise.