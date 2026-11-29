(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rayan Cherki’s future at Manchester City could become an interesting transfer story, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly keeping tabs on the French playmaker ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 23-year-old has attracted considerable attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, although City are currently reluctant to consider his departure amid his importance to their long-term plans.

Rayan Cherki attracts interest from European giants

According to a report from Fussball News, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG have all retained an interest in the Manchester City attacker.

The Frenchman appeals to PSG for his creativity and ability to influence attacks from wide positions. Real Madrid, meanwhile, view him as a versatile addition who could offer further options in the final third.

Bayern are also assessing the possibility of bringing in a creative attacking midfielder as they consider their long-term recruitment plans. Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the City star.

However, City are unwilling to sanction his departure during the January transfer window, as he is an important part of their project.

Manchester City demand huge fee for Cherki

The Premier League champions are reportedly prepared to demand as much as €150 million for the 23-year-old if they eventually consider selling him.

Nevertheless, that valuation could become a major obstacle for potential suitors, with very few clubs able to finance such an expensive transfer.

City could face an additional complication if they receive severe punishment for alleged breaches of financial regulations. A possible forced relegation could change the club’s financial and sporting circumstances, potentially influencing Cherki’s future.

Cherki’s versatility makes him an attractive proposition for Europe’s leading clubs. He can operate as a traditional number 10, feature on either flank and contribute to attacking combinations through his dribbling, vision and passing ability.

For now, a January departure appears unlikely, but the growing interest from Bayern, Real Madrid and PSG suggests his situation will be worth monitoring ahead of next summer.