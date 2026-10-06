Rayan Cherki of Olympique Lyonnais celebrates scoring. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City could face a major battle to keep Rayan Cherki if their ongoing financial case results in a severe punishment, with Paris Saint-Germain ready to rival Liverpool for the French playmaker.

Cherki has quickly become an important part of City’s plans since arriving from Lyon, and his influence has continued to grow. The 23-year-old produced 25 goal contributions during his first campaign in Manchester and has already registered six in eight appearances this season.

Rayan Cherki attracts PSG and Liverpool interest

His development has naturally attracted attention elsewhere, with Liverpool understood to be monitoring the situation. PSG have now emerged as another serious option, particularly because of the uncertainty surrounding City’s eventual punishment.

According to TEAMtalk, the French champions are understood to be very keen on Cherki and see him as an attractive addition to their attacking options. His technical quality would suit their style, while his French nationality also fits the club’s preference for recruiting leading homegrown talent.

City, meanwhile, remain in a difficult position. Their contract with Cherki runs until 2030, so they face no immediate pressure to sell. However, a serious sporting sanction could potentially change the club’s transfer strategy and create opportunities for Europe’s biggest sides.

Cherki could have plenty of options

PSG would not have a free run at the midfielder. Liverpool remain interested, while Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been credited with keeping tabs on the former Lyon star.

That competition could make any potential deal particularly expensive. City paid €42.5 million to sign Cherki, but his performances in England mean they would now expect a considerably higher figure.

For the moment, there is no indication that the player is actively seeking an exit. Much could depend on the outcome of City’s appeal and the punishment ultimately imposed.