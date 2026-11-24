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Ronald de Boer has revealed just how close he came to joining Manchester United in 2000 before ultimately choosing Rangers following advice from Louis van Gaal.

The former Ajax and Barcelona star held direct talks with Sir Alex Ferguson as he considered leaving Camp Nou, but the competition awaiting him at Old Trafford raised concerns over how regularly he would play.

For De Boer, protecting his place in the Netherlands squad ultimately proved more important than joining the reigning Premier League champions.

Ferguson had plans to sign De Boer for Man United

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LiveFootballTickets, De Boer explained that Ferguson was honest about how difficult it would be to guarantee him consistent football.

United already possessed an outstanding midfield containing Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham, with Ferguson planning to rotate heavily.

De Boer was still a Netherlands regular and feared that playing only occasionally at Old Trafford could damage his international prospects.

That led him to seek advice from Van Gaal, who was managing the Netherlands at the time. Van Gaal recommended Rangers, where Dutch coach Dick Advocaat could offer De Boer a more prominent role.

The decision paid off. De Boer spent four years at Ibrox, scoring 40 goals in 129 appearances and helping Rangers win the domestic treble in 2002-03.

De Boer’s decision was completely understandable

From a Man United perspective, it is another fascinating example of the calibre of player Ferguson could attract during the club’s dominant era.

De Boer unquestionably had the technique and experience to succeed at Old Trafford.

However, choosing Rangers made sense.

In an earlier FourFourTwo interview, De Boer also explained that concerns over an existing knee issue and the security of Rangers’ four-year contract influenced his thinking.

At United, he would have entered arguably the strongest midfield competition in Europe. At Rangers, he became an automatic starter and remained important for his country.

It is easy to imagine what Ferguson might have achieved with another technically gifted Dutch international in his squad, but De Boer’s career suggests he made the right choice for himself.

More than 25 years later, the story also shows that even at United’s peak, guaranteed playing time could still convince elite players to look elsewhere.

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