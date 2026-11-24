Image via Overlap Daily

Steven Gerrard is expecting Andoni Iraola to make several changes to the Liverpool starting XI for their Champions League fixture against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Reds go into the match in Belgium off the back of their best result of the Basque’s reign so far, the 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, and the European clash comes four days before the Merseyside derby away to Everton.

LFC are likely to have a near fully-fit squad for tomorrow night, and given the tight turnaround between fixtures, their former captain thinks the head coach will shuffle the pack for the game against Brugge.

Gerrard expecting Iraola to make several changes

Speaking on The Overlap Daily, Gerrard said: “I think he’ll make three or four changes, not because of the back of the performance because everyone played really well, but I think he’ll manage the squad in terms of trying to get the team in the freshest possible place, knowing how difficult the Everton game will be at the weekend.

“I think Liverpool are in a position where they can make three or four changes to the XI for Brugge – with all due respect – and win that game, and have a few people pulled back for the Merseyside derby.”

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What changes could Iraola make to Liverpool’s starting XI?

In selecting his starting XI for Wednesday, Iraola must be mindful that Club Brugge are ninth in the league phase standings in the Champions League, level with Liverpool on points and goal difference, so the Belgian outfit should command the utmost respect.

However, as Gerrard says, the Reds boss could plausibly make a few changes to his line-up without greatly weakening the team, whilst also enabling him to keep some bodies fresh for the Merseyside derby.

There may well be one or two alterations at the back – Kostas Tsimikas has tended to come in for Milos Kerkez for European games, and there might also be a start for one of Joe Gomez or the fit-again Jeremie Frimpong.

Trey Nyoni could come back into the midfield at the expense of either Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister, although the latter would be very difficult to omit on current form.

In attack, Victor Munoz’s goal off the bench on Sunday might be enough to propel him into the starting XI, and Bradley Barcola – who was unhappy with his own performance against Man United – could potentially be held in reserve among the substitutes for a recharge.

That Iraola has the scope to make those few proposed changes and still field a team capable of winning in Belgium (and in the derby on Sunday) shows how much strength in depth Liverpool can boast when they have relatively few injuries in the squad.