(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has named Steven Gerrard as the best player he ever coached, placing the Anfield legend ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Samuel Eto’o.

Benitez worked with some of the biggest names in world football during a managerial career that took him to Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli and Valencia.

However, despite coaching multiple Ballon d’Or winners and some of the finest forwards of their generation, the Spaniard believes Gerrard was the most complete player of them all.

Rafa Benitez picks Steven Gerrard over Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

In an excerpt from the newly released official book, Liverpool’s Greatest: A Celebration of 100 Reds Stars, Benitez offered high praise for Gerrard’s all-around ability and athletic qualities.

“When I was in Real Madrid, they were asking me who is the best player I have coached, and I said Steven Gerrard,” Benitez explained (quotes via Liverpoolfc.com).

“He has the power, he was good in the air, he could shoot with the right foot and the left foot, and he could pass, he could control the ball. So, he was a complete player that needed to understand a little bit more the game, the tempo of the game.”

The Spanish coach highlighted Gerrard’s leadership by example, stamina, and commitment, adding:

“He was very good doing almost everything. That is the reason why for me, he was the best player I have been coaching. I had [Samuel] Eto’o, Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Karim] Benzema – but he was more complete than all of them.”

Rafa Benitez managed some big names throughout his career

Benitez’s praise carries significant weight given the roster of world-class talent he managed across Europe’s top leagues.

During his spells at Valencia, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Napoli, the Spanish tactician worked alongside elite icons.

His managerial CV includes training Ballon d’Or winners such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid, as well as treble-winning striker Samuel Eto’o at Inter Milan.

Steven Gerrard enjoyed historic success under Rafa Benitez

Benitez arrived at Liverpool in 2004 and immediately enjoyed one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s history.

With Gerrard wearing the captain’s armband, Liverpool completed their extraordinary comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul to win the Champions League in 2005.

Gerrard scored the goal that began Liverpool’s second-half recovery from 3-0 down before eventually lifting the European Cup.

The pair added the FA Cup the following season, with Gerrard again producing a defining performance in the final against West Ham.

Liverpool also reached another Champions League final in 2007 and mounted a serious Premier League title challenge in 2008/09.