Gerrard makes Arsenal prediction after statement win against Liverpool at Anfield

Image via: The Overlap

Arsenal’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool has strengthened the belief that Mikel Arteta’s side are capable of retaining the Premier League title, with Steven Gerrard particularly impressed by the champions’ ability to win without producing their most fluent football.

Kai Havertz’s early goal proved enough at Anfield as Arsenal defended superbly after taking the lead.

The result moved them three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, while ending a 14-year wait for a league victory at Liverpool.

Gerrard backs Arsenal after Liverpool win

Speaking on The Overlap on Monday, Gerrard praised the maturity of Arsenal’s performance rather than simply focusing on their attacking quality.

He said: “I thought it was a really professional performance,” Gerrard said.

“I don’t think it was a wonderful free-flowing type of Arsenal performance, which we’ve seen in terms of quality and all the quality players they’ve got.”

The former Liverpool captain compared Arsenal’s resilience to José Mourinho’s best Chelsea sides, teams famous for protecting narrow leads and finding different ways to win.

Gerrard added: “They’re such a difficult team to beat. They can beat you in different ways,” Gerrard explained.

That assessment is supported by the numbers. Liverpool had 17 attempts but failed to register a single shot on target, with Arsenal becoming the first visiting team to achieve that at Anfield in a Premier League match since Opta’s records began in 2003.

Winning ugly could decide the title race

The biggest compliment to Arsenal is that they no longer appear dependent on playing beautifully.

Gerrard explained: “That’s how you win leagues, going to places like Liverpool, being strong, sticking together and posting a different type of performance,” he said.

He then reiterated his title prediction: “If they win the league, which I think they will, I haven’t changed my mind from the beginning of the season.”

That confidence looks increasingly understandable. Arsenal have 24 points from nine matches, have kept six league clean sheets and now sit nine points ahead of Liverpool.

Paul Merson reached a similar conclusion, describing the Anfield display as the “mark of champions” and predicting Arsenal will retain the title comfortably.

Arsenal will certainly produce more stylish victories this season. But overcoming Liverpool at Anfield through organisation, discipline and resilience may ultimately prove more significant in a title race.

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