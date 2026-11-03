Bruno Fernandes has clear preference on next move if he leaves Man United

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is once again at the centre of transfer speculation, with a fresh claim suggesting the Portugal international would prefer to leave Old Trafford for another major European club.

The report should be treated cautiously because it originates from an unverified source on X, but it arrives at a time when Fernandes’ long-term future is genuinely uncertain.

His current deal expires in June 2027, although United hold an option to extend it by another year.

Bruno Fernandes wants elite European move

A source on X has claimed that that Fernandes hopes to leave Man United and join another top European side.

There is, however, no firm evidence yet that Fernandes has formally asked to leave.

In fact, Michael Carrick recently insisted the 32-year-old remains fully committed to United following clear-the-air talks after their disagreement over tactics. Carrick also confirmed Fernandes would remain captain.

What is undeniable is that the contract situation is becoming increasingly important.

United are considering whether to extend Fernandes’ deal or sell him next summer rather than risk losing a valuable asset for nothing.

European interest also exists. Atlético Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Galatasaray have all been linked with Fernandes, although some of those possibilities appear more realistic than others.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda recently argued that Fernandes may be better suited to another elite European project, suggesting his United spell could be approaching its natural conclusion.

European preference would complicate Man United plans

If Fernandes genuinely wants to stay in Europe, that could make United’s decision more complicated.

Saudi clubs can comfortably meet his wage demands and potentially offer United a substantial transfer fee. European giants, on the other hand, may be less willing to match those numbers for a player who is now 32.

That makes activating the one-year extension increasingly logical.

It would protect United’s negotiating position and give the club time to decide whether Fernandes should remain central to the next rebuild or be sold while his value is still significant.

The X claim alone is not enough to conclude that Fernandes wants out. But combined with stalled contract talks, public frustration, growing transfer interest and United already assessing potential replacements, it adds another layer to a situation that is becoming harder to ignore.

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