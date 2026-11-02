Man United consider shock sale of influential player rather than risk free transfer exit

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Manchester United are reportedly weighing up whether to sell Bruno Fernandes next summer rather than risk losing their captain for nothing when his current contract expires.

Fernandes is tied to Old Trafford until June 2027, although United retain an option to extend that deal by another 12 months.

That clause gives the club an important safety net and could become central to how they handle one of the biggest decisions of their 2027 transfer planning.

Sale is now a genuine option for Man United

According to the Daily Mail, United are considering whether to negotiate fresh terms, trigger the one-year extension or cash in on Fernandes before his value drops further.

A report relaying the Mail’s latest information states that United are not prepared to overpay to keep the 32-year-old and could ultimately decide a sale makes more financial sense.

That would represent a significant shift from the summer, when United were publicly insisting Fernandes was not for sale. Talks over a new contract had also begun, but no agreement has been reached.

Recent report has suggested United are seriously considering activating the extra year in Fernandes’ contract specifically to protect his transfer value before potentially selling him in summer 2027.

Extending before selling would be the logical move

Man United cannot afford to mishandle this situation.

Fernandes remains one of their most influential players, and Michael Carrick publicly reaffirmed only days ago that the captain is still fully committed despite their recent disagreement.

But sentiment cannot override basic squad planning. If United genuinely believe Fernandes could leave in 2027, allowing him to walk away for free would be poor business. Activating the extension would immediately strengthen their negotiating position and give them more control over the process.

There is already outside interest, with Atlético Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus and Galatasaray among the clubs previously linked.

The bigger question is whether United should sell at all.

Fernandes still creates more than almost anyone else in the squad, and replacing that influence would be expensive. But at 32, with the club considering another rebuild, this may be the last realistic opportunity to generate a meaningful fee.

Triggering the option first, then reassessing next summer, looks like the safest route.

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