Just in: Man United star could seek another move if minutes remain limited

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Marcus Rashford could once again consider leaving Manchester United if his role does not improve under Michael Carrick, with the forward’s difficult start to the season raising fresh questions over his future.

The 28-year-old returned to Old Trafford after spending last season on loan at Barcelona, where he rediscovered some of his best form.

However, that momentum has not carried into the current campaign, with Rashford yet to register a goal or assist in eight appearances.

Rashford could seek another Man United exit

According to Football Insider, Rashford remains part of Carrick’s plans but could look for another move if he continues to find regular minutes difficult to secure.

The report states that his position in the starting XI is far from guaranteed once he returns from his latest injury setback.

Carrick has previously explained that Rashford has been managing a physical problem, telling Man United’s official media that the winger had been “carrying a little bit of something” and needed his workload carefully controlled.

The wider concern is that Rashford’s lack of production is becoming harder to overlook.

Opta records show he has made six Premier League appearances this season without a goal or assist, while Football Insider places his overall tally at eight appearances across all competitions without a contribution.

There is already outside interest. CaughtOffside reports that Everton have discussed a potential January move for Rashford, with former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness claiming the possibility is being talked about “quite strongly”.

Rashford may be approaching another crossroads

This feels like another defining period in Rashford’s United career.

He has already shown that a change of environment can help him. His loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona gave him opportunities to reset, and Barcelona in particular brought a significant improvement in his attacking output.

The problem now is that United cannot simply keep waiting for another revival.

Carrick clearly still sees value in Rashford, but competition for attacking places is intense and United need reliable output. If Rashford returns from injury and remains on the fringes, another move would begin to make sense for both parties.

Everton could offer regular Premier League football without forcing him to move abroad, while Rashford would still have the opportunity to rebuild his reputation.

The next few weeks may therefore determine whether this becomes another temporary dip or the final chapter of his Manchester United career.

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